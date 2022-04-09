Rosa M. Schiltz, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. Rosa was born Sept. 22, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Carl Monroe and Mary Iva (Hiskey) Banks.
Rosa was a homemaker and had worked in food service for the St. Joseph School District for a few years.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas "Sonny" Schiltz; daughter, Ronda Oliver; son, Jason Thomas (Charlotte); stepson, Thomas Michael SchiltzJr. "TJ"; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Shellenburger.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Roger Pankau; stepdaughter, Sally Bucher; and a sister Carol Silvey.
Rosa was a member of Trinity United Brethren in Christ. She enjoyed camping, fishing, karaoke, and loved going to the casino.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice, or to the family.
Visitation will be Monday, April 11, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
