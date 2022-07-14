Tim Schiesl, 51, St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 10, 2022.
On Feb. 10, 1971, he was born in St. Joseph to Lawrence and Janet (Burrowes) Schiesl.
Tim graduated from LeBlond High School in 1989, Missouri Western State University in 1993, and from Northwest Missouri State University with his Masters in Education Administration. He was a language arts teacher for over 20 years at Truman Middle School. Tim spent many years working with people with special needs.
He was a Catholic, an Eagle Scout, and member of the Tribe of Mic-o-Say. He was a member of the Missouri Teachers Association.
Tim was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Patrick Schiesl.
He is survived by his mother, of the home; sister, Sue Hodson (Brad) of Carl Junction, Missouri; brothers, Michael of St. Joseph and Matt Schiesl (Susan) of Kansas City, Missouri; four nieces; and four nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet. Parish rosary 5 p.m. Thursday. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Cathedral School of St. Joseph or the charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
