Schield, Julie D. 1987-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Sep 8, 2022

Julie Denise Schield, 35, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.She was born to Michael Schield Sr. and Wanda Carroll, in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 1, 1987.Julie enjoyed being a mother and spending time with her daughter, skydiving, listening to music, dancing, tanning and getting her nails done. Julie lived, laughed and loved.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Francis and Robert Schield; grandfather, Sanford Carroll; and uncle, Mike Charles.She is survived by her parents; daughter, Lily; brothers, David Schield and Michael Schield; sisters, Amanda Borsella and Stephanie Schield; and grandmother, Glenda Evans.Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

Service information Sep 10 Service Saturday, September 10, 2022 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Suite A St. Joseph, MO 64506

Sep 9 Visitation Friday, September 9, 2022 6:00PM-8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Suite A St. Joseph, MO 64506
