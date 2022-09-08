Julie Denise Schield, 35, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

She was born to Michael Schield Sr. and Wanda Carroll, in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 1, 1987.

Service information

Sep 10
Service
Saturday, September 10, 2022
1:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Sep 9
Visitation
Friday, September 9, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
