SAVANNAH, Mo. - Joy Anne Schiefelbein, 63, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
She was born July 19, 1958, in Auburn, California, to Henry and Laquita (Reed) Roberts.
Joy married Clarence Lee Schiefelbein and they shared 42 years together, during which time she raced with Lee at Ascot Speedway in California. He preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2021.
Joy was a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include daughter, Jamie Schiefelbein; brothers, David Stockton (Lisa) and Bill Roberts; parents, Joy Stockton (Ray); grandchildren, Ahlea, Teara, and Emery; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorial Service noon Saturday, Savannah United Methodist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Savannah United Methodist Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
