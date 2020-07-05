Schieber, Vincent A.

Vincent A. Schieber

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Vincent A. Schieber, 62, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home.

Due to COVID-19, closures at the time of Vincent's death, services were delayed to this date.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville. Fr. Albert Bruecken, OSB, will be the celebrant.

The family will be at the church at 10 a.m. for visitation prior to the service, for those who wish to come early or can't attend the Mass.

Interment will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the American Red Cross.

Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, is in charge of arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.