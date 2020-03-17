Schieber, Vincent A. 1958-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Vincent Aloysius Schieber, 62, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home in Maryville.

Vincent was born in Maryville, on Feb. 24, 1958, to Leo A. and Eulalia (Merrigan) Schieber, and was raised on the Schieber family farm, in Conception Missouri.

He graduated from Jefferson High School, in Conception Junction, and later earned a bachelor of science in agriculture, from Northwest Missouri State University.

He was a loyal and hard-working employee of Energizer for over 35 years, until the plant closed; he then transitioned to working at Michael's Foods in Iowa, until he was fortunate enough to find employment at Federal Mogul, in Maryville.

He was united in marriage to Jeannie Marie Protzman, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, on Aug. 29, 1980, and was ready to celebrate 40 years of marriage this summer, with their four children.

Vincent loved to go hunting, especially during deer season, because he loved being outdoors. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed following the Kansas City Chiefs, and Royals and Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats. He enjoyed playing cards at family gatherings.

Vincent didn't know any strangers, and loved being out and about in the community socializing and helping others. He himself never asked for help and never kept a tally of his generous deeds. He never spoke badly of others. He was a loving husband and doting father.

He is very missed by those who survive him: his wife, Jeannie Schieber, of Maryville; son, Aaron Schieber (Catie Burghart), of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters: Amanda (Glenn) Korbeck, of Columbia, Missouri, Danielle Schieber, of Columbia, and Kimberly (Seth) Sandau, of Maryville.

His two grandchildren, Meriam Schieber and Jenson Sandau, are devastated by his passing.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Leo A. Schieber.

He was a caring son of his mother, Eulalia Schieber, Maryville, and loving brother to siblings: Marilyn (Kenny) Wilmes, Kevin (Martha) Schieber, Ellen (Greg) Carter, David (Linda) Schieber, Doug (Colleen) Schieber, Keith (Alison) Schieber and Carla (Shannon) Sadler, by whom he was blessed with many nieces and nephews.

Vincent will be cremated.

Services will be determined later due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Please send a card, with a short story of a time you shared with him, to: The Vincent Schieber Family, in care of Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Dr., Maryville, MO 64468.

If you feel the need to do more, please consider donating blood to the American Red Cross.

www.bramfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.