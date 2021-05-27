SHAWNEE, Kan. - Mark Schieber, 63, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away May 24, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Laura Schieber.

He leaves behind his wife, Denise of the home; sons, Matt Schieber (Kim), Tim Schieber; daughter, Kate Fitz (Brad); brothers, Richard Schieber (Jane), Bill Schieber (Susan), Phillip Schieber (Linda), Steve Schieber (Sandy); sisters, Sister Mary Jo Schieber, Nancy Fennell (Jerry), Ruth Kemper (Tom); grandchildren, Nick Duffelmeyer (Shaleigh), Luke and Jacob Schieber, Isabel and Tony Fitz; and great-granddaughter, Kenzleigh Duffelmeyer.

Mark was a member of Our Lady of Unity Parish in Kansas City, Kansas, and Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus 11917. There will be a memorial rosary/visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1. Inurnment at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri, June 12, at 11 a.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.