Schieber, Dennis L. 1952-2021 Conception Junction, Mo.

CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. - Dennis L. Schieber, 68, of Conception Junction, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Dennis was born on Nov. 12, 1952, in Maryville, Missouri, to Paul A. and Magdalene D. (Lager) Schieber. He was a 1971 graduate of Jefferson High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University. He was a residential contractor and enjoyed farming.
He was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, Knight of Columbus and a retired member of the Jefferson School Board.
He married Diane R. Holtman on Aug. 3, 1974, in Conception Junction. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include their children, Angela Ebersole, Andrew (Kimber) Schieber, Alisa (Nathan) Fiser, and Amy (Preston) Welborn; grandchildren, Mason (Amberly) Ebersole, Adison Ebersole, Carson Ebersole, Kegan Etter, Kirstan Miller, Kaysan Schieber, Kenzan Schieber, Kylan Schieber, Kate Fiser, Wesley Fiser, Ellie Welborn and William Welborn; brothers, Harry, Jerry, Paul, Tony, Ray and Kenny Schieber; sisters, Kate Kenry, Liz Effinger, Bernadette Meyer, Patricia Schmitz, Marilyn Jermain and Diane Nordstrand.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim Schieber.
Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Columba Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Columba Cemetery. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Columba Catholic. The family will receive friends following the rosary from 6 to 8 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to St. Columba Catholic Church.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.