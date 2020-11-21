Scheub, Barbara J. 1935-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Barbara Joyce Scheub, 85, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at a local hospital in St. Joseph. Barbara was born in Fillmore, Missouri, on July 13, 1935, to J.C. and Lula (Roberts) Childress. She married Ronald Scheub, in Savannah, on Sept. 18, 1955, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2002.

Barbara loved her family, and was a caregiver to many of her family members. She enjoyed trips to Branson with her husband, Ronnie. She volunteered at the Andrew County Food Pantry for many years, and was an active member of First Christian Church in Savannah. Barbara or "Bob" as she was called by her family, was the junk food queen and always had your favorite candy or snack around. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 40 years before retiring to take care of her husband.

Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda (Jeff) Hurt of Hamilton; grandchildren, Nate (Angeline) Salmons of Whitehouse, Ohio, Nick (Cori) Salmons of Savannah, Zak Salmons of Maysville, Missouri, and Hannah (Brock) Larson of Chillicothe, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Joshua Salmons, and Andrew and Thomas Larson; great-niece, Ryanna Hatfield; and numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous grand, great, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, Lucille Dickson.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.

Public visitation and family receiving hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.