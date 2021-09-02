William J. "Bill" Schellhorn, passed away on Aug. 29, 2021.
A life-long resident of St. Joseph, Army veteran, 70-year IBEW member, and husband of the late Jane Schellhorn.
He is survived by his children, Susan Schellhorn, Lori (Robert) West-Reents, and Bill (Deann) Schellhorn, II; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Schellhorn, Bryson, Josiah, Logan, Scott (Nicole) Schellhorn, Mason, Mylz, Michael, Troy (Megan) Schellhorn, Nikolus, Isaak, Deklan, Andrew West, Kathryn (Jeremy) Stamer, Winifred, Erin West, Matthew West, Benjamin West, Paul Novak; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., services will be Saturday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or Second Harvest Food Bank.
See full obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
