Schellhorn, Thomas J. 1964-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Thomas J. Schellhorn, 57, St. Joseph, died Sunday June 19, 2022. He was born Sept. 13, 1964, St. Joseph.Preceded in death by parents, John and Linda Schellhorn; sister, Ginger Marie Schussler.Survivors include niece, Ciera Schellhorn; aunts, Joanne (Leo) Schott, Althae Schellhorn.Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.Memorials are requested to the Thomas Schellhorn memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
