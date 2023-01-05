Ruth Elaine Schellhorn, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 25, 1947, in St. Joseph, daughter of Velma and John Duke. Ruth graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1965, and IBM College, class of 1966. Ruth spent many years as a homemaker and also enjoyed her job with American Van Lines, where she worked as a Packer.

She loved to sew, crocheting, working puzzles and playing bingo. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a great Momma and will be deeply missed.

