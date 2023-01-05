Ruth Elaine Schellhorn, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 25, 1947, in St. Joseph, daughter of Velma and John Duke. Ruth graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1965, and IBM College, class of 1966. Ruth spent many years as a homemaker and also enjoyed her job with American Van Lines, where she worked as a Packer.
She loved to sew, crocheting, working puzzles and playing bingo. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a great Momma and will be deeply missed.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Tammy Rich; brother, John Duke Jr.; sister, Patricia Negozio; and former husband, Edward Schellhorn.
Survivors include, children, John (Shirley) Schellhorn, of St. Joseph, Kim (Keith) Fowler, of St. Joseph, Jerome (Julie) Schellhorn, of Stewartsville, Missouri, Dennis (Kathy) Schellhorn, of Stewartsville, Samuel Schellhorn, of St. Joseph; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Chris Hurst officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Ms. Schellhorn will be cremated following services. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ruth's wishes as a Memorial to her is to take flowers or visit someone in a care facility that doesn't have someone who visits them.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
