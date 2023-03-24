John Edward Schellhorn, 56, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 20, 1967, in St. Joseph, son of Ruth and Edward Schellhorn. He married Shirley Smith on Sept. 4, 1985. John was a 1985 graduate of Lafayette High School. He worked at Daily's, Hillshire Foods and Tyson as a Maintenance Supervisor. His hobbies included bowling, football, softball, watching and coaching sports and working on cars.

John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Tammy Schellhorn.

To plant a tree in memory of John Schellhorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

