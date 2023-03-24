John Edward Schellhorn, 56, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home. He was born Feb. 20, 1967, in St. Joseph, son of Ruth and Edward Schellhorn. He married Shirley Smith on Sept. 4, 1985. John was a 1985 graduate of Lafayette High School. He worked at Daily's, Hillshire Foods and Tyson as a Maintenance Supervisor. His hobbies included bowling, football, softball, watching and coaching sports and working on cars.
John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Tammy Schellhorn.
He is survived by wife, Shirley Schellhorn, of the home; children, Ashlee Schellhorn and Greg Schellhorn (Lacey Heater), all of St. Joseph; siblings, Kim (Keith) Fowler, of St. Joseph, Jerry (Julie) Schellhorn, of Stewartsville, Missouri, Dennis (Kathy) Schellhorn, of Stewartsville, Sam Schellhorn, of St Joseph; grandchildren, Bailey Schellhorn-Dougan, Brianna Skaith, Braedyn Ellis, Brinley King, Aubree Heater, Dalton Heater, Dillon Heater, and Ava Heater, step-mother, Althea Schellhorn, of St. Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, at Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Schellhorn will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the National Kidney Foundation.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
