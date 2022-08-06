Patricia "Pat" Schellhorn Hoffelmeyer, 87 of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pat was born Aug. 24, 1934, in St. Joseph, daughter to Francis and Catherine Schellhorn.

Service information

Aug 8
Service
Monday, August 8, 2022
10:00AM
St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church
519 N. 10th Street
St. Joseph, MO 64501
Aug 7
Visitation
Sunday, August 7, 2022
5:30PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Aug 7
Parish Rosary
Sunday, August 7, 2022
5:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
