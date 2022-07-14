Scheib, Judith 1939-2022 Oregon, Mo. Jul 14, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OREGON, Mo. - Judith Ellen "Judy" (Kneale) Scheib, 83, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on July 12, 2022, at her Oregon, Missouri, home.Judy was born March 12, 1939, to Kenneth and Esther (Marriner) Kneale of rural Holt County, Missouri. She graduated from Oregon High School in 1957.Judy married Don Scheib on June 22, 1958, and they just celebrated 64 years of marriage. Judy and Don started Scheib Drainage Products in 1976.Judy was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bill and Ben Kneale.Survivors include her husband, Don; son, Scott (Carla) Scheib; daughter, Carol (Steve) Rogers; five grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.Services: Saturday, 11 a.m., Oregon United Methodist Church, where family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.Memorials: United Methodist Church, Maple Grove Cemetery, or the Holt County Museum.Online condolences may be left and a full obituary found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Don Scheib Judy Christianity Ben Kneale Missouri Bill Holt County Museum United Methodist Church × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 14, 2022 Late Notices, July 13, 2022 Late Notices, July 12, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNightclub hosting grand opening on FridayMystical Light closing doors after 25 yearsNew recruits join fire departmentCar flips in two-vehicle crash on the BeltMotorized scooters paying early dividendsNew framework tackles English learningGreen takes charge at Northwest campusPlanning moving forward for fall Renaissance festivalMan seriously injured in I-29 crash Friday afternoonWoman flown to hospital after being ejected from buggy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.