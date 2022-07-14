Scheib, Judith 1939-2022 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Judith Ellen "Judy" (Kneale) Scheib, 83, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on July 12, 2022, at her Oregon, Missouri, home.

Judy was born March 12, 1939, to Kenneth and Esther (Marriner) Kneale of rural Holt County, Missouri. She graduated from Oregon High School in 1957.

Judy married Don Scheib on June 22, 1958, and they just celebrated 64 years of marriage. Judy and Don started Scheib Drainage Products in 1976.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bill and Ben Kneale.

Survivors include her husband, Don; son, Scott (Carla) Scheib; daughter, Carol (Steve) Rogers; five grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services: Saturday, 11 a.m., Oregon United Methodist Church, where family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: United Methodist Church, Maple Grove Cemetery, or the Holt County Museum.

Online condolences may be left and a full obituary found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

