KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Mary Teresa Scheetz (Wieland), 88, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020.

She was born on July 2, 1932, in Norton, Kansas.

Cherished wife of William (Bill) Scheetz, Sr. Beloved mother of Jan O'Halloran, Suzi Killion, Patty (Amos) Donaldson and Bill (Paige) Scheetz, Jr. Loving grandmother of Harry O'Halloran, Elizabeth Pitre, Ryan O'Halloran, Angela Niemann, David Scheetz, Casey Finn, Brendan Donaldson, Shannon Carter and Brett Donaldson. Loving great-grandmother to seven.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Mary Wieland; her three brothers, Albert (Abe), Joseph and John (Jackie); her husband, Bill Scheetz, Sr.; along with her daughter, Suzi Killion; and grandson, David Scheetz.

She was a long-time resident of St. Joseph and Sun City West, Arizona. Mary embraced life and loved people and she was loved by all who knew her. She spent decades teaching elementary school students and enjoyed every moment.

She and her husband, Bill, traveled the world, relishing each new adventure. She was a woman of great faith and the loving matriarch of her family. The joy and vitality of her life will be deeply missed but remembered always.

Visitation 9 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 4503 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506, (816) 232-2847.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church will be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.