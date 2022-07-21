Jennie Scharnhorst, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022.

She was born May 1, 1936, in Fairbury, Nebraska, to Harley and Della (Johnson) Conklin.

Jennie married Earnest Scharnhorst on May 1, 1952.

Jennie was a hard worker. She loved the Lord with all her heart.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earnest; sons, Earnest Eugene and Earnest James Scharnhorst; and brothers, Elmer and Harley Conklin.

Survivors include children, Terry Mayden and Randy Scharnhorst; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

