Susan Schantz, 71, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
She was born April 21, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Kenneth and Violet (Higbee) Scott.
Susan married David Glenn Schantz Aug. 21, 1986. He survives of the home.
She enjoyed visiting with her friends, watching Sci-Fi on television and listening to the Blues.
She was preceded in death by: her daughter, Susan Scott; parents; brother, Randall Scott; sister, Diane Donahoo; brother-in-law, Danny Donahoo.
Additional survivors: include sons, Gary Scott (Amy), Kevin Thompson (Amy); grandchildren, Cheyenne Scott (Ryan), Josh Derr; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Scott; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Lung Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
