Schank, Roderick R. 1927-2022 Amazonia, Mo.

AMAZONIA, Mo. - Roderick Reaston "Dick" Schank, 95, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Mosaic hospital in St. Joseph. He was born near Oregon, Missouri, on March 6, 1927, to Adlia and Thelma (Taylor) Schank.
Dick attended rural Mayflower and Monarch schools and Fillmore High School before entering the U.S. Army in 1945. After his service he farmed and also began working for MODOT in 1965, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Amazonia Lions Club and Christ's Church of St. Joseph. He married Eva Raines in Rosendale, Missouri, on Aug. 7, 1958, and she survives of the home.
Other survivors include his children, Phyllis Middleton, of Guilford, Missouri, Ralph (Lisa) Schank, of Savannah, Missouri, Dennis (Anna) Schank, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Stacey (James) Green, of Warner, Oklahoma, and Rodney (Jeanette) Schank, of Weston, Missouri; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Linda Patterson, of Fillmore.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Norma Holder; brothers, Dwight, Orland, Cordell, Gilbert; sisters, Martha Gaukel and Carrie Schank; and two sons-in-law.
Visitation and family receiving hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Amazonia.
Memorial contributions can be made to Christ's Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Roderick Schank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.