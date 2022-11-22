Schank, Roderick R. 1927-2022 Amazonia, Mo.

AMAZONIA, Mo. - Roderick Reaston "Dick" Schank, 95, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Mosaic hospital in St. Joseph. He was born near Oregon, Missouri, on March 6, 1927, to Adlia and Thelma (Taylor) Schank.

Dick attended rural Mayflower and Monarch schools and Fillmore High School before entering the U.S. Army in 1945. After his service he farmed and also began working for MODOT in 1965, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Amazonia Lions Club and Christ's Church of St. Joseph. He married Eva Raines in Rosendale, Missouri, on Aug. 7, 1958, and she survives of the home.

