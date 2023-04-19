Viola Mae Schafer, born Jan. 11, 1941, in St. Joseph, to Mary and Lawrence Sweet, was called to be with her heavenly Father on April 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She grew up in the Clarksdale, Missouri, and San Antonio, Missouri, area.
Viola Mae Schafer, born Jan. 11, 1941, in St. Joseph, to Mary and Lawrence Sweet, was called to be with her heavenly Father on April 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
She grew up in the Clarksdale, Missouri, and San Antonio, Missouri, area.
Viola took Christ as her Savior at the age of 10 at the Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she attended from age 9 to age 82. She served as Sunday School and Bible School teacher, elder, and session clerk. She enjoyed decorating the tables each season and cleaning the church.
She graduated from Central High School in 1958, St. Joseph Junior College in 1960, and Northwest Missouri Teachers College in 1962. She taught for 26 years in the St. Joseph School District.
Viola married Orval Lee Schafer on June 23. 1963. They shared 56 years of marriage and were gifted with two wonderful daughters, Gayla and Kristi. She loved the fact that they held their 50th wedding anniversary celebration at Meierhoffer Funeral Home, much to her daughters' chagrin.
Through her lifetime, she enjoyed 4-H, P.T.A. activities, card games, camping, traveling, raising their two daughters, and doting on her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orval; and her parents.
Survivors include daughters, Kristi Smith (Matt) and Gayla Palmero; and grandchildren, Chris, Mercede, and Cheyenne Blackston, Coleman Smith, and Aysha Palmero.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial contributions to Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 47 SE State Highway Z, Easton, MO 64443.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.