Schaeffer, Rosa M. 1924-2021 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Rosa Marie "Rosie" Schaeffer, 97, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at her Oregon home.
She was born March 17, 1924, in Nodaway, Missouri, to Clarence and Emma (Moser) Snapp.
She married Russell A. Schaeffer and they became parents of one daughter. They later divorced.
In 1950, Rosie married Theodore Francis Hickman. He passed away in 1988.
In 1990, she again married Russell, and he passed away in 2004.
Also preceding her in death was: a stepson, Paul Schaeffer; infant siblings, Clarence and Wanita Snapp; brothers, Gene and Ralph Snapp; and sisters: Berniece McKillip, Katherine Bauman, Jackie Lawrie and Latona "Tony" L. Shelton.
Survivors include: her daughter, Jackie (Ronnie) Kunkel; stepdaughter, Carol Smith, of Washington; brother, Jessie Joe (Norma) Snapp of St. Joseph; sister, Edna (Roy) Golden of Gladstone, Missouri; sister-in-law, Carol Snapp of Michigan; grandsons and their spouses:Kelly and Michelle, Scott and Caroline, Greg and Rexann, and Nathan and Sheila; 14 great grandchildren; and 19 great-great grandchildren.
Services: Tuesday, 11 a.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
Family will greet friends one hour prior to services.
Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
