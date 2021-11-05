Schaeffer, Robert L. 1949-2021 Forest City, Mo.

FOREST CITY, Mo. - Robert Lynn "Bob" Schaeffer, 71, of Forest City, Missouri, passed away Nov. 1, 2021, at an Oregon, Missouri, healthcare facility. Bob was born on Dec. 22, 1949, in Mound City, Missouri. He was one of four sons of Clarence Eugene "Mac" and Anna Mae Wilson Schaeffer. Bob attended Forest City school and graduated from South Holt High School.
Bob served in the United States Navy, and then in the Air Guard for many years. He worked in maintenance with the parks department for the City of St. Joseph.
He married Jo Beth Shineman, and they became parents of two children. They later divorced.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Harold Schaeffer.
Survivors include his son, Ryan of Oregon, Missouri; daughter, Holly Sipes of Phoenix, Arizona; mother of his children, Jo Beth; brothers, Donald (Jenny) Schaeffer of Forest City, and Ralph Schaeffer of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Janet Schaeffer of Phoenix; seven grandchildren, Kamron, Kole, Christian, David, Devon, Ryan, and Gabe; three great- grandchildren, Haven, Payton and Brantley; many nieces and nephews.
Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Forest City and the Harris E. Petree American Legion Post #190, Oregon, Missouri.
Family visitation: Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, 6 to 8 p.m., with Masonic service at 7 p.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Services with military rites: Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children, or the Mount Hope Cemetery Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
