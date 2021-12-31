Schaeffer, Jenny 1955-2021 Forest City, Mo.

FOREST CITY, Mo. -Jenny Schaeffer, 66, of Forest City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Mosaic hospital in St. Joseph.
She was born Dec. 4, 1955, in St. Joseph and graduated from Benton High School. She then received an Associate Degree as a paralegal from Missouri Western State University.
On Feb. 22, 1973, she married Donald Schaeffer.
Preceding her in death were: her parents, Aaron and Margaret Baublit; brother, Aaron Baublit II; sister, Phyllis East; and two brothers-in-law, Harold and Robert Schaeffer.
Survivors include: her husband, Donald; son, Byron (Kathryn) Schaeffer of Apex, North Carolina; daughter, Marcella Schaeffer of Forest City; sisters, Diane Baublit and LaVita Wilson, both of St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Ralph Schaeffer of St. Joseph; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Jenny was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Forest City Christian Church.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Forest City Christian Church.
Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorials: Forest City Christian Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
