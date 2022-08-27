Schaaf, Carolyn L. St. Joseph, Mo.

Carolyn L. Schaaf
Carolyn Louise Schaaf, 66, passed away at her home in St. Joseph Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
Carolyn was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Charles Schaaf and Louise (Noellsch) Schaaf, who preceded her in death. She was raised with her brothers, Charles and Rob, who survive her.
When she was ten years old, Carolyn and her family moved to St. Joseph to make a home at the edge of town where they had chickens, roosters, a goat, a horse, gardens and a pond. Her pride in hard work as well as her affinity for nature took root there.
After graduating from Central in 1973, she went on to complete her bachelor's degree at Missouri Western, then she served as an English teacher before building a career as a computer programmer. She also bred, raised, and trained horses professionally, having a deep affection for animals, and she gave a home to many strays over the years. She even adopted an abandoned raccoon kit at one point, taking him in as a pet for a time until he grew up and found his way back to the wild. Carolyn loved to be outdoors, to garden, to travel, and to quietly observe the wildlife around her home.
Throughout her adventures at home and travels abroad, and her roles as a daughter and eventually a caregiver to her mother, as a sister, an aunt, a cousin, and a friend to many, her life was as varied as the flowers in her gardens and the simple acts of kindness she valued.
She leaves behind her faithful feline companions, William, Tippy, Callie, Rosie, and Mamma Cat, who now reside with her niece until they can journey on to other homes.
If you have memories of Carolyn that you would like to share, you are invited to send them to her family c/o Renee Schaaf at 516 Pinewood Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64506.
If you would like to make a charitable gift on her behalf, please consider the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph, or choose any organization that aims to bring about the compassionate world for which Carolyn longed.
Friends and family are invited to an open house to celebrate Carolyn's life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at 516 Pinewood Drive in St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
