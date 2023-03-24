STANFORD, Calif. - James John Scanlon, 79, of Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Stanford Medical Center in Stanford, California, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
James was a kind and generous man who will be missed and remembered for dedicating his life to higher education. He humbly spent time in service to several campus communities including those at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Southeast Missouri State University, Clarion University, Youngstown State University, and Missouri Western State University, where he retired as President Emeritus. Outside of his career, James cherished his family, was passionate about feeding those in need, and was a fervent supporter of Catholic primary and secondary education.
He is survived by his son, Blake K. Scanlon; daughter-in-law, Ellen R. Scanlon; grandson, William L. Scanlon, of Los Gatos, California; his sister, Patricia Steimer; his brother, Robert Scanlon (Irene); and his mother, Margaret Brady.
He is preceded in death by his father, James J. Scanlon; his beloved wife, Lauren Kristan Scanlon, and their infant son, Evan Scanlon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Food Pantry of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in San Jose, California, (https://paybee.io/@stleo@30) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://pancan.org).
Arrangements by Beddingfield Funeral Service 408-777-8100.
The family welcomes all who wish to pay their respects on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, in San Jose. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with Father Steve Kim officiating. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
