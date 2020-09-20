ROCK PORT, Mo. - Steve Scamman, 80, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home in Rock Port.
Preceded: parents, Mark Henry and Marie (Roberts) Scamman; sister, Mary Sue Kretchmer.
Survivors: wife, Brenda Scamman, Rock Port; children: Kimberly Scamman, Topeka, Kansas, Stephanie (Tig) Molloy, New Hampton, Missouri, Cory (Aubrey) Scamman, Shenandoah, Iowa; six grandchildren: Cole, Kalyn, Tate, Ella Scamman, Abigail, Piper Molloy; brothers-in-law, Dick Kretchmer, Waterloo, Illinois, Richard (Deanna) Whitford, Kearney, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Dick) Logerwell, Kearney, Linda Whitford, Raymore, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, United Methodist Church, Rock Port.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Open visitation begins 10 a.m. Sunday, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Interment: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port.
