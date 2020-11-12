Greg Saxton, 70, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was born Feb. 17, 1950 to Guy and Jan (Patterson) Saxton. Greg was associated with his parents at Cool Crest Garden Golf.

Greg is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Stenberg (Jason); his three grandchildren, Isaac Gregory, Jeremiah, and Laura Stenberg. Additional survivors: sisters, Anita Meehan and Janeane Saxton, niece, nephew, and nine great-nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family visitation, Thursday, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Heaton-Bowman-Smith Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to American Cancer Society.