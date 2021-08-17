Marceline Janet Sauter 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was in Parnell, Missouri, born Feb. 9, 1930, daughter of the late Ethel and Earl Smith. She graduated from Hopkins High School, and she was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting and rug making.
Marceline was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, Edwin Sauter; her parents; two brothers, Robert and Ralland Smith; and son-in-law, David Richardson.
Survivors include, four children: Lee Sauter, Amazonia, Missouri, Leanna Richardson, St. Joseph, Lora (Richard) Antle, Platte City, Missouri, and Lonnie (Barbara) Sauter, Olathe, Kansas; 10 grandchildren; eight grea-grandchildren; and a sister, Beverly Rivera of the home.
Memorial Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at a later date.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
