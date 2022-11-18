Lois Eileen Sauter, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1936, in North Home, Minnesota, daughter of Irene and Leo Houser. She graduated from San Jose High School, class of 1955. She co-owned and operator Sauter's Auto Sales/Salvage and also worked at Deffenbaugh Disposal.

Lois enjoyed camping, traveling and she loved to dance. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Good Joe Sam's Club, Midwest Camping Club and the Eagle's Lodge.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Sauter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

