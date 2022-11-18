Lois Eileen Sauter, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1936, in North Home, Minnesota, daughter of Irene and Leo Houser. She graduated from San Jose High School, class of 1955. She co-owned and operator Sauter's Auto Sales/Salvage and also worked at Deffenbaugh Disposal.
Lois enjoyed camping, traveling and she loved to dance. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Good Joe Sam's Club, Midwest Camping Club and the Eagle's Lodge.
Lois was preceded in death by previous husband, Dale Sauter; her parents; sons, Larry Biggs, Randy Biggs, Everett Biggs and Allen Sauter; brother, Lloyd Houser; sisters, Lucille Johnson and Virgie LaDuc.
Survivors include husband, Donald "Dan" Williams, of St. Joseph; children, Brenda (Bill) Goodwin of Amazonia, Missouri, Theresa Adkins, of St. Joseph, Tim Biggs, of Phoenix, Arizona, Ronnie (Kelly) Sauter, of St. Joseph, Ritchie Biggs, of St. Joseph, and Monica (Eric) Shellenberger of Agency, Missouri; sisters, Dorothy (Don) Tangman of Lincoln, Illnois, Donnabell Hansen, of Neenah, Wisconsin, and Ada Elaine (Clifford) Ball of Minneapolis, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Ms. Sauter has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Longe, officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home For Children.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Sauter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.