Sauter, Edith M. 1949-2021 New Braunfels, Texas

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Surrounded by family in her New Braunfels, Texas, home, Edith Claire MacAllister Sauter, gained her eternal freedom at the age of 71 on July 4, 2021, by passing from this broken, cancer-ridden world into God's perfect kingdom.
Edie was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on Nov. 23, 1949, to Roderick and Bethel (Gilman) MacAllister, and was married to Ralph Edgar Sauter of St. Joseph, on Feb. 14, 1971, at The United Methodist Church in Lyford, Texas.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years; her two sons, Roderick Scott (Jessica Sinclair) and Joseph Cole (Meredith Parker); her six grandchildren, Braeden, Sophia, Miles, Shepherd, Wilhelmina, and Jeremiah; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, David and Patrick.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
For more information, refer to the website www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com/obits. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
