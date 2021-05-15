Saunders, Dennis D. St. Joseph, Mo.

Dennis D. Saunders
Dennis Dean Saunders, 63, St. Joseph, passed May 6, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, Marie and Raymond Saunders; siblings, Donna Smith, Carol Baldwin, Joyce Long, and Jerry Saunders.
Survived by children, Brandi Pierson, Sarah Saunders, Wendy Kiger, Austin Saunders; grandchildren Makaila, Devarius, Jaslyn, Drevin, Jaylen, JayDa; brothers, David Saunders, Robert Saunders; friends, David Petty and Mona.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 17, at New Market Cemetery.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
