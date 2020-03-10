Saunders, Carolyn 1942-2020

TROY, Kan. - Carolyn Saunders passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. She was surrounded by her loving children, with their spouses and grandchildren.

She suffered a stroke on the prior Wednesday, when in the hospital for evaluation of her heart. Daughter, Kim, was with her when this occurred. Despite excellent medical care received at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph, she deteriorated and while under care of hospice passed away.

Carolyn was born June 12, 1942, one of four children born to H.D. "Jack" and JoAnn (McConnaughey) Whetstine, and was a lifelong resident of rural Highland/Troy communities.

She grew up on a farm near Highland, where she attended country school, prior to graduating from Highland High School, with the class of 1960. Carolyn later graduated with an associate's degree from Highland Community College.

Through the years she worked at various jobs: clerk at the post office, Highland High School, Highland Community College and was a secretary for Noll Insurance, not to mention helping on the farm when needed.

However, being a housewife, and mother, later years a grandmother, which would take precedence over anything. She always had time for family and friends.

Something else that was important to her was her relationship with her Lord. Carolyn was a longtime member of the Community of Christ at Fanning, where she served as Priest, elder, and through the years Sunday school teacher and youth leader.

In her 'spare time', she enjoyed reading and traveling.

She was married to David Twombly, in 1960, until his death in 1965.

She later married William "Bill" Saunders, July 1, 1966, at the Fanning Church.

They lived most of their married life on a farm between Troy and Highland.

He died in 2014.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Larry Whetstine and John Whetstine.

Survivors include: her children: Steven Twombly (Julie), of Blue Springs, Missouri, Kimberly Cater (Mark), of Smithville, Missouri, Lane Saunders (Michelle), of Highland, and Jared Saunders, of Lawrence, Kansas; brother, Jason Whetstine, of Lawrence; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Whetstine and Kathleen McKay Twombly; 10 grandchildren: Joshua, Trevor, Dustin Saunders, Dale, Derek and Daniel Twombly, Amani and Aisha Al-Hallaq; great-grandchildren: Kendal, Koder, Zoey, Evee, Hugh, Adelaide, Cecelia and Ivan.

At noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, a meal and visiting with family will be hosted by Fanning Community of Christ Church.

We will celebrate her life and remember all the joy she brought us.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: Fanning Community of Christ, and may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035, who is assisting the family.

A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.