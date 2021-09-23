Deborah Sarver, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
She was born Jan. 15, 1954, in St. Joseph to Marvin and Dollie (Castle) McArthur.
Debbie enjoyed playing pool, fishing and garage-saling.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: children, Donna Burchett and Jason Burchett; grandchildren: Kaela Burchett, Katelin Burchett, Jasey Burchett and Christopher Smith; great-grandchildren: Zayonna Smith, Jordan Doolin, Jr., Jaevion Doolin, Eva Doolin, Kariein Burchett, Olivia Smith and Raleigh Smith; brother, Danny Schweizer (Dianna); sister, Linda; Extended family and friends.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.