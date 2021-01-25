Linda Sue Sapp, 69, St. Joseph, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

She was born March 8, 1951, in St. Joseph, to Raymond and Mary (Filley) Kerns, Sr.

Linda married Russell Sapp on June 15, 1997.

She was a devoted volunteer at Books Revisited and a member of the Friends of the Rolling Hills Library. Books and reading were a passion and she enjoyed helping the customers of the bookstore.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, tending to her flower garden and house plants, cross-stitching, crocheting and other crafts.

She loved feeding the birds and squirrels, and was a rock-hound and amateur paleontologist.

Linda embraced a lifelong love of learning.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: her husband; children: Kimberly (Dennis) Charfauros, Gary (Shannon) Kretzer, Jr., Amy Kretzer; grandchildren: Alec Fannon, Lily Charfauros, Emma, Molly and Max Kretzer; great-grandchild, William Ziegler, V; siblings, Raymond Kerns, Jr. and Jeannie Kerns.

Memorial Services to be held at a later date.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

