Sandy, Kenneth D. 1940-2022 Kidder, Mo.

KIDDER Mo. - Kenneth David Sandy Jr., 82, of Kidder, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2022.

"Junior", as he was known to all, was born at his home in Kidder on June 4, 1940, to Kenneth and Roberta Sandy. He graduated from Winston, Missouri, High School in 1958, where he is still remembered for his skill on the basketball court. At the time, he was one of the highest scoring players the state of Missouri had ever seen. He went to Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri, before transferring to Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri, where he double majored in biology and agriculture.

