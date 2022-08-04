Sandy, Kenneth D. 1940-2022 Kidder, Mo.

KIDDER Mo. - Kenneth David Sandy Jr., 82, of Kidder, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2022.
"Junior", as he was known to all, was born at his home in Kidder on June 4, 1940, to Kenneth and Roberta Sandy. He graduated from Winston, Missouri, High School in 1958, where he is still remembered for his skill on the basketball court. At the time, he was one of the highest scoring players the state of Missouri had ever seen. He went to Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri, before transferring to Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri, where he double majored in biology and agriculture.
He met the love of his life, Nancy Gurney, when they were still both kids, but it wasn't until 1958 when they began dating. Junior and Nancy were married on Aug. 20, 1961, and for nearly 62 years they have been supporting one another. Their life together has been blessed with the birth of their children, Kenneth David Sandy III (Lance) and Lori Jane Sandy (Brian); their grandchildren, Lindsey Jane McCloy (Jonathan), Kaisi Rachelle Huffman (Travis), Kelsey Jean Head (Justin), Kenneth David Sandy IV; and three great-grandchildren, Matthew James McCloy, Montee Jack Head, and Rawlings Junior Head. Other survivors include his brother, Bob Sandy (Suzanne); sister-in-law, Deanna Sandy; sisters-in-law, Isla Jean Bashford and Beverly Scott; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Sandy; brothers-in-law, Darrell Bashford and Clifford Scott; and an infant son.
Junior Sandy will be remembered by friends and colleagues from coast-to-coast for his many business adventures. Right out of college, with a newborn bouncing on his knee, Junior began dealing in coins and precious metals, then jewelry, precious stones, antiquities, and anything else his entrepreneurial spirit discovered. His life-story reads like an adventure novel.
Junior will be remembered in Northwest Missouri as an aviator. His 50-year flight record having been recognized by the FAA in 2019 with a Master Pilot Award. He is also known throughout the area as an outdoorsman. His love for sport and game is rivaled only by his love for his bird dogs, and a chihuahua named Lilly.
Junior will be remembered in Kidder as a man who took immense pride in his family farm. He was compassionate, generous, and civic minded for this community where he was born, raised, and thrived. His final sunrise was spent on the land he always called home.
Junior will be remembered by his family as a provider, a lover of YouTube videos, a proud father, and a beloved Papa.
Junior Sandy will be remembered as an adventurer, a man of character, an entrepreneur, a man of faith, and a man who beamed when he spoke of family.
Junior Sandy will be remembered.
Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at Bram Funeral Home in Hamilton, Missouri.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Kidder United Methodist Church.
