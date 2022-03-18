Sandy, Judith A. 1943-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Judith A. "Judy" (Wood) Sandy, 78, of Atchison, Kansas, died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Doniphan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society or the Doniphan County Pet Rescue and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Judy was born on July 22, 1943, in Atchison, the daughter of Woodrow W. and Dorothy (Grable) Wood. She graduated from Troy High School in 1961, earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Washburn University and her Master Social Worker/ Master Addiction Counselor from the University of Kansas. Judy was a founder and primary therapist for the New Freedom Counseling Center, Atchison, she was a counselor/ director for the Northeast Kansas Community Action Program from 1984-1987. She served her counseling internship for the United States Disciplinary Barracks 1983-1984 as caseworker. Judy served as the Coordinator of the International Fellowship from 1974-1980 helping foreign exchange students. She attended the Troy Methodist Church, and enjoyed animals, culture, people, nature, environment, and solar energy. She also was an avid Kansas University Basketball Fan and enjoyed watching the Waltons television program.
Judy was married to Larry D. Sandy on March 16, 1962, in Atchison. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include a daughter, Laralee D. (Ron) Shelton, Atchison; 10 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Susie Sandy, Atchison, and Sharon Wood, Bendena, Kansas; and nine international foreign exchange students.
Her parents; a son, Jeff Sandy; a brother, Wayne Wood; brother-in-law, Garry Sandy; and two grandsons, Aaron Shelton and Sean Sandy, preceded her in death.
Her favorite saying "If you have the choice of being right or being kind, always choose kind". As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.