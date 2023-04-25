Sandusky, Dorothy M. 1930-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Sandusky, Dorothy M. 1930-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dorothy M. Sandusky, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023.She was born Feb. 21, 1930.She was a member of The United Methodist Church. She worked as an accountant at Quaker for years before she retired.Dorothy enjoyed gardening and was known for her beautiful roses. She also loved birdwatching.She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Dennis Sandusky.She will be greatly missed and loved forever.The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.The family suggests memorial gifts to the Noyes Home for Children or the American Cancer Society.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Sandusky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Accounting Christianity × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 25, 2023 Late Notices, April 21, 2023 Late Notices, April 20, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan accused of shooting girl, parents arrested in FloridaInjuries prove fatal for boy involved in UTV accidentLake Contrary store reopens amid restoration effortsDetention deputy arrested for sexual conduct with inmateOfficers raising money for one of their ownFormer owners bring music venue back to lifeChild suffers serious injuries in UTV crashHillyard apprenticeship students commit to local companiesSheriff's employee charged for sexual conduct with inmateFuture of SJSD elementary schools up in the air
