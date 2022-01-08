Dennis "Sandog" Sandusky passed away unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 3, 2022.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red 1) in Fort Riley, Kansas. He also worked for more than 30 years for Quaker Oats Company until they closed.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; his wife, Deena; his two sons, Jameson and Jason; and four grandchildren.
Dennis has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Memorials can be made to the Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
