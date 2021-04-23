Ralph "Bud" Sandlin Jr. 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in a Gower, Missouri, health care center. He was born Nov. 29, 1935, in St. Joseph, son of the late Alice and Ralph Sandlin Sr. He graduated from Benton High School and married Betty Barbee on Aug. 25, 1956, and she survives of the home. He served in the Missouri Air National Guard, for four years. Ralph retired from Union Pacific Railroad as Yard Master after 37 years of services.

He enjoyed farming. and was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Sandlin; sisters, Charolette Sandlin, and Mary Holtzclaw; grandsons, Aaron Sandlin, Jacob Sandlin, and Seth Sandlin.

Survivors include, wife, Betty Sandlin of the home; sons, Jim Sandlin and Dale (Cyndy) Sandlin of Faucett, Missouri; sisters, Ruby Taysen, Peggy Carter of St. Joseph, Anne (George) Crockett, Weston, Missouri, Alice Faye Seever, and Dorothy Eisenbarger of St. Joseph; grandchildren, David Sandlin, Caleb Sandlin, Ryan Shawaluk, Nick Hartman; great-grandchildren, Toney, Ralph, Elise, Rewben, Annabelle, and Natalee Sandlin, Bella, RJ, and Jeremiah Shawaluk.

Funeral services: 2 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Jeff Jaekley officiating, The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Turner Cemetery, Faucett, Missouri.

Memorials are requested to the Wesley United Methodist Church.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.