Betty Jean Sandlin, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 5, 1937, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Elsie and Jesse Barbee. She graduated from Faucett High School class of 1955. She was a caregiver at the New Market Nursing Home, and Bliss Manor as well as a homemaker.
Betty enjoyed embroidering tea towels, and she loved to cook. She was a member of the Wesley Methodist Womens group and the Wesley United Methodist Church.
Betty was preceded in death by husband, Ralph Sandlin Jr.; her parents; grandsons, Aaron Sandlin, Jacob Sandlin, and Seth Sandlin; and her sister, Georgia Norris.
Survivors include sons, James Sandlin, and Dale (Cyndy) Sandlin all of Faucett, Missouri; grandchildren, David (Heather) Sandlin, Caleb (Sarah) Sandlin, Ryan (Linda) Shawaluk, Nick Hartman, great-grandchildren, Toney, Ralph, Elise, Rewben, Annabelle, and Natalee Sandlin; step-great- grandchildren, Bella, Ryan, and Jeremiah Shawaluk.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 on Monday at the Wesley United Methodist Church. Funeral services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Pastor Will Purinton officiating, The Interment will be at the Turner Cemetery, Wallace, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Wesley United Methodist Church or The Noyes Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Sandlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
