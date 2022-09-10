Betty Jean Sandlin, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 5, 1937, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Elsie and Jesse Barbee. She graduated from Faucett High School class of 1955. She was a caregiver at the New Market Nursing Home, and Bliss Manor as well as a homemaker.

Betty enjoyed embroidering tea towels, and she loved to cook. She was a member of the Wesley Methodist Womens group and the Wesley United Methodist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Sandlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

