Sampson, John G. De Kalb, Mo.

Glenn Sampson

DE KALB, Mo. - John Glenn Sampson 90, of De Kalb, passed away Friday July 8, 2022, at his home.

Arrangements are pending, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

there will be a celebration of life in July at the DeKalb Christian Church fellowship hall.

there will be a celebration of life in July at the DeKalb Christian Church fellowship hall.

