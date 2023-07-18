KING CITY, Mo. - Rhonda Ann Sample, 62 years young, King City, Missouri, earned her wings and flew to heaven meeting family and friends on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Born on May 5, 1961, in Camp LeJeune, Jacksonville, North Carolina. Daughter of the late Phyllis and Gary Mollus, Rhonda and her family traveled to several military bases during her youth, eventually settling back in the family hometown, St. Joseph. She attended Benton High School and was awarded R.O.T.C queen. At 16 years old, Rhonda met the love of her life, Truman Sample. They remained together until her passing. In 1981, Rhonda and Truman had a son, Ryan. In 1982, they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. While in Las Vegas, Rhonda was a Keno Supervisor at Circus Circus Casino, a job she enjoyed since she loved numbers. On Nov. 10, 1983, Rhonda wed Truman, and in 1984, they gave birth to a daughter, Sabrina. The family shared many great times in Las Vegas.
Rhonda loved taking trips to Lake Mead, and man could she ski. In December of 1992, Rhonda and Truman bought a house and some land in King City and made that their family home. Rhonda was a hard worker. While in King City she worked at McCrea's Grocery, King City School, King City Post Office, had her own cleaning business, and helped Truman with their car wash and shop. Rhonda had several hobbies from music, "Boston" was her favorite band, singing karaoke, crafting, puzzles, watching "Wheel of Fortune", and Westerns with Truman, she also enjoyed "Hot Rods" and taking cruises in some of Truman's. She was also and avid "Chiefs" fan. What Rhonda enjoyed the most was spending time with her grandkids. Whether it was playing games, watching shows, or cheering them on in sports, they meant everything to their "Nanny."
Rhonda was proceeded in death by parents, Gary and Phyllis Mollus; brother, Richard Mollus; and sister, Brenda Mollus.
Survivors include husband, Truman Sample, of the home; daughter, Sabrina Parker (Robin), son, Ryan Sample, both of King City; stepdaughter, Jennifer Nolan, of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Tenley and Taylen, Ryder, Hudsyn, and Jagger, all of King City, and Alyssa Hinkle, of St. Joseph. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Mollus, of King City.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rhonda Sample memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
