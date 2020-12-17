Larry Ray Sample, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 17, 1945, in St. Joseph, son of the late Hyla and Lawrence Sample.

He graduated from Christian Brothers High School class of 1963 and married Jeanne on Nov. 23, 1963.

He owned and operated Auto Tool and Paint in St. Joseph.

He enjoyed volunteering at his church Our Lady of Guadalupe, going to swap meets with his friends and going to the Lake of the Ozarks. He was an avid reader, but he most especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #571 and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jeff Sample. Survivors include: wife, Jeanne Sample of the home; son, Lawrence "Paul" (Jacky) Sample, St. Joseph; daughters, Paulette (Tom) Million, St. Joseph, and Julie (John) Akers of Glen Haven, Colorado; seven grandchildren: Randi Powers, Tyler Million, Blair Garwood, Tanner Million, Karli Auble, Melissa Agbincola, and Amy Saufley; six great- grandchildren and two on the way.

The family would like to thank Fruedenthal home health care and hospice for all their wonderful care they gave to Larry and our family.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Fr. Thomas Ludwig, and Fr. Christian Malewski Con-Celebrants.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, with a Rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Fruedenthal Hospice or Parkinson Foundation.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.