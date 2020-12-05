Samenus, Katherine S.

Katherine S. Samenus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Katherine Susan Samenus, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, died Dec. 3, 2020.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Gladstone, Missouri. The service will be live streamed on the 'St Andrew the Apostle Gladstone MO' YouTube Channel. Inurnment be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCKS.

