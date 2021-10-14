Samenus, Charles M. 1932-2021 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Charles M. Samenus, Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, died Oct. 11, 2021.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, preceded at 10:30 a.m. by the Rosary at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Gladstone, Missouri. The service will be live streamed on the 'St Andrew the Apostle Gladstone MO' YouTube Channel. Inurnment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas. The complete obituary and links are available at www.passantinobros.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
