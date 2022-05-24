Janet Marlene Salmons, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022.
She was born Sept. 7, 1937, in Agency, Missouri, to Albert H. and Etta Maxine (Coker) Stanton. She was a graduate of Faucett High School and Platt College.
Marlene married Gene Salmons on June 19, 1955, in the Faucett Christian Church. He preceded her in death in 2017.
She worked at Stetson Hats for 16 years, then at Hughes Accounting for 15 years. Marlene worked for 15 years until retirement from the office of Dr. Paolillo.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gene; her parents; and brother-in-law, Donnie Salmons.
She is survived by her children, Kim Westhoff and Clint Salmons; grandsons, Matthew Salmons and David Westhoff; great-grandchildren, Tieler Salmons and Bryston Salmons; sister, Diann (David) Corman; brother-in-law, Ronnie Salmons; nieces and nephews, Missy McClurg, Cody Comeau, Carri Wiley, Cammi Burney, Corey Lemon, Michael Corman and Chaun Corman.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wedenesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Faucett Christian Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
