Donald H. Salmons, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born Dec. 31, 1947, in St. Joseph, son of the late Merrell and Lester Salmons.

He graduated from Savannah High School class of 1965, and retired from Johnson Controls. He loved to hunt and was a cowboy at heart, and loved to rope and the sport of heading an heeling. He was a Christian.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gene Salmons.

Survivors include his companion, Margaret Frye of the home; twin brother, Ronnie Salmons, St. Joseph; nieces, Kim Westhoff, and Missy (Ryan) McClurg, St. Joseph; great nieces and nephew, Rylan and Maggie McClurg, Tieler and Matt Salmons; his hunting dog, Zeus "Buddy" and quarter horse, Smoke.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Equine horse therapy center, Stewartsville, Missouri.

