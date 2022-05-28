Sallee Jr., Alva E. Dearborn, Mo.

Alva E. Sallee Jr.

DEARBORN, Mo. - Alva Elmer Sallee, Jr., better known as "Sonny", passed away at the age of 71 in Dearborn, Missouri.

Survived by wife, Mary Sallee; children, Erin (Michael Moran) and Stephanie (Desmond Mallonee); two grandchildren, Finnegan and Brienne Moran; and his brother, David J. Trimmer (Paula Trimmer).

Sonny's celebration of life will be June 25 at 12665 NW 126th Court, Platte City, Missouri, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

To plant a tree in memory of Alva Sallee, Jr. Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

