Sallee Jr., Alva E. Dearborn, Mo. May 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alva E. Sallee Jr.DEARBORN, Mo. - Alva Elmer Sallee, Jr., better known as "Sonny", passed away at the age of 71 in Dearborn, Missouri.Survived by wife, Mary Sallee; children, Erin (Michael Moran) and Stephanie (Desmond Mallonee); two grandchildren, Finnegan and Brienne Moran; and his brother, David J. Trimmer (Paula Trimmer).Sonny's celebration of life will be June 25 at 12665 NW 126th Court, Platte City, Missouri, from 2 to 5 p.m.Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Alva Sallee, Jr. Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Missouri Sonny Finnegan Brienne Moran David J. Trimmer Mary Sallee Celebration × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 28, 2022 Late Notices, May 27, 2022 Late Notices, May 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan arrested on suspicion of DWI after crashHillyard breaks ground on new Downtown locationFoster Care Month brings awareness to importance of familiesThree schools reunify at Civic ArenaSJSD board cheers new ideas on special educationEminent domain bill won't stop Grain BeltBikers join 103-year-old on annual rideRobidoux Resident Theatre announces 2022-23 seasonLocal health officials keep an eye on monkeypoxEx-employee's lawsuit against Mosaic continues
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.