TROY, Kan. - Norma "Jean" Sallee, 87, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Willow, in Wathena, Kansas.
Jean was born on April 27, 1935, in White Cloud, Kansas, to Robert Edwin "Ed" and Ada (Lewis) Thornton.
She was a homemaker and a farmer's wife, which was her most important calling. Prior to this, Jean worked for Hallmark Cards. Along with being a wife and mom, Jean worked at the Doniphan County Courthouse, in multiple offices. She was also a secretary for Doniphan Electric Coop, Kansas Barber Board, and kept books for Napa Auto Parts.
Jean married Donald Sallee on Aug. 28, 1953, in Troy. He preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Vivian Middleton.
Survivors, daughter, Susan Losson (Brad); son, Darrell Sallee (Lori) both of Troy; grandchildren, Stephanie Davies, Rachel Kesterson, Elizabeth Shain, Monica Scholz, Derek Losson, Dana Starke, Jason Blanton and Jamie Molloy; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Joy Livingston (Paul), Otis, Colorado, Sharon Hanlan, Troy; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the New Life Church, Blair, Kansas.
Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m., two hours prior to service at the church. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.
