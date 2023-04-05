Salisbury, Thomas J. 1953-2023 Amazonia, Mo. Apr 5, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Salisbury, Thomas J. 1953-2023 Amazonia, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMAZONIA, Mo. - Thomas John Salisbury, 69, Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023.He was born July 13, 1953, to John Thomas and Grace Eleanor (Camp) Salisbury, in Hattenfield Township, New Jersey.He was united in marriage to Sandee Lee Warnick in 1993.Thomas worked as a corrections officer for Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center for 19 years.He was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his wife, Sandee, and stepson, Zechariah C. Hill.Services were held 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hosanna Fellowship. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Salisbury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Ethnology × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 5, 2023 Late Notices, April 4, 2023 Late Notices, March 31, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesVehicle strikes I-29 sign, sends three to hospitalLocal TikTok star going on tourAdams, Coon receive new school district postsFiber wars come to St. JosephMan ejected from motorcycle in Sunday crashMotorcyclist sent to hospital after Tuesday crashTwo killed in crash in Caldwell CountyAll-City Basketball teams announced FridaySix SJSD leaders set on path of honorSt. Joseph youth basketball team wins state tournament
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.